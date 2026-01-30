Skip to main content
No. 7 Louisville extends winning streak to 13 games with 84-66 win over Stanford

By AP News

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Laura Ziegler had 22 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 Louisville extended its winning streak to 13 games with an 84-66 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

Stanford has lost three in a row.

Mackenly Randolph hit a 3-pointer from the corner on the game’s first possession and the Cardinals (20-3, 10-0 ACC) stayed in front the rest of the way. Randolph connected on three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 14 points.

Louisville’s biggest lead was 27 points at 82-55, with just more than two minutes remaining.

The Cardinals remained tied with No. 20 Duke for first place in the ACC. Duke won 74-58 at Miami on Thursday night. Duke plays at Louisville on Feb. 5.

Courtney Ogden led the Cardinal (15-7, 4-5) with 16 points. Chloe Clardy and Shay Ijiwoye had 15 apiece. Ijiwoye shot 6 for 8 from the floor.

The Cardinal committed 14 turnovers in the first half and Louisville converted those miscues into 16 points. Louisville’s biggest lead of the half was 19 at 44-25, and the Cardinals were up 48-30 at the break.

Stanford twice cut its deficit to 10 points in the third period, but Louisville ended the quarter on a 7-0 run, capped by a Reyna Scott layup to beat the buzzer that made it 63-46.

Stanford was without leading scorer Nunu Agara, who averages 14.5 points. The forward was injured in Stanford’s 78-71 overtime loss at Cal on Sunday.

Up next

Louisville: At California on Sunday.

Stanford: Hosts Notre Dame on Sunday.

By STEVE KRONER
Associated Press

