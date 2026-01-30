Denker scores 35, Northern Colorado beats Idaho 91-83

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Quinn Denker scored 35 points as Northern Colorado beat Idaho 91-83 on Thursday night.

Denker added seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Bears (12-10, 2-7 Big Sky Conference). Brock Wisne added 16 points while shooting 7 for 13 from the field. Zack Bloch shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Bears ended a five-game losing streak.

The Vandals (12-9, 4-4) were led in scoring by Jackson Rasmussen, who finished with 26 points and six rebounds. Kolton Mitchell added 19 points for Idaho. Seth Joba also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press