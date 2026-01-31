Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sacred Heart secures 98-91 victory over Quinnipiac

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Anquan Hill scored 26 points as Sacred Heart beat Quinnipiac 98-91 on Friday.

Hill had six rebounds and three blocks for the Pioneers (10-13, 6-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 24 points and added eight rebounds. Dashon Gittens shot 6 for 7 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Amarri Monroe finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (14-9, 7-5). Jaden Zimmerman also scored 24 points, and Grant Randall had 18 points and 16 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.