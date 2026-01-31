Shoshkikj, Brown lead Stony Brook past Elon 72-68

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Andrej Shoshkikj and Rob Brown III led Stony Brook with 17 points each as the Seawolves took down Elon 72-68 on Saturday.

Shoshkikj added eight rebounds for the Seawolves (14-9, 6-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Brown shot 6 for 15, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc. Ethan Simmon shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Chandler Cuthrell led the Phoenix (13-10, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Ja’Juan Carr added 11 points for Elon. Bryson Cokley also had 11 points and two steals.

Stony Brook went into halftime leading Elon 48-36.

