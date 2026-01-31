Carroll, Borovicanin lead Xavier past DePaul, 68-66

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tre Carroll led Xavier with 21 points and Filip Borovicanin hit the game-winning buzzer beater as the Musketeers defeated DePaul 68-66 on Saturday.

Carroll had six rebounds for the Musketeers (12-10, 4-7 Big East Conference). Borovicanin scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Malik Messina-Moore shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

CJ Gunn led the Blue Demons (12-10, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. NJ Benson added 14 points and eight rebounds for DePaul. Layden Blocker also had 11 points.

Moore scored nine points in the first half and Xavier went into the break trailing 35-30. Borovicanin led Xavier with 14 points in the second half, including their game-winning shot.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press