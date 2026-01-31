Templin scores 18 as Utah State beats San Diego State 71-66

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Karson Templin scored 18 points off the bench to lead Utah State over San Diego State 71-66 on Saturday.

Templin added seven rebounds for the Aggies (18-3, 9-2 Mountain West Conference). Adlan Elamin scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the floor with eight rebounds. Michael Collins Jr. shot 3 of 14 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Reese Waters led the way for the Aztecs (15-6, 9-2) with 19 points.

Templin put up 12 points in the first half for Utah State, who went into halftime tied 34-34 with San Diego State.

