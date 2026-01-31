Skip to main content
Jones’ 26 lead Wagner over Fairleigh Dickinson 75-72 in OT

By AP News

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Jones scored 26 points as Wagner beat Fairleigh Dickinson 75-72 in overtime on Saturday.

Jones shot 8 of 15 from the field and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Seahawks (7-13, 2-7 Northeast Conference). Jaden Baker scored 16 points while going 6 of 13 (2 of 4 from 3-point range). Travis Gray shot 3 of 9 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 13 rebounds. The win snapped a seven-game skid for the Seahawks.

Joey Niesman led the way for the Knights (7-16, 4-6) with 23 points and six assists. Taeshaud Jackson added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Fairleigh Dickinson. Eric Parnell had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

