Bellarmine defeats Queens 78-75

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Karasinski had 18 points in Bellarmine’s 78-75 win over Queens on Saturday.

Karasinski shot 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Knights (9-13, 4-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kenyon Goodin scored 16 points, shooting 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Tyler Doyle finished with 13 points.

The Royals (12-11, 7-3) were led in scoring by Avantae Parker, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Carson Schwieger also put up 17 points for Queens. Yoav Berman added 14 points and eight assists.

