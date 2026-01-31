Skip to main content
Davis’ 24 help Hofstra knock off Monmouth 73-57

By AP News

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Cruz Davis had 24 points in Hofstra’s 73-57 victory against Monmouth on Saturday.

Davis shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 of 3 from the line for the Pride (14-9, 5-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Josh Reaves shot 5 of 6 (4 of 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. The win snapped a five-game skid for the Pride.

Justin Ray finished with 15 points and two steals for the Hawks (11-12, 5-5). Cornelius Robinson Jr. added 14 points for Monmouth. Andrew Ball finished with 10 points.

Hofstra took the lead for good with 19:36 left in the first half. The score was 37-33 at halftime, with Davis racking up 18 points. Hofstra pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 16 points. They outscored Monmouth by 12 points in the final half, as Silas Sunday led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

