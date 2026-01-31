Ray’s 37 lead Chicago State past Mercyhurst 78-74

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Ray scored 37 points as Chicago State beat Mercyhurst 78-74 on Saturday.

Ray also had 10 rebounds for the Cougars (3-19, 1-8 Northeast Conference). Marcus Tankersley shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Doyel Cockrill III had nine points. The Cougars broke a 10-game slide.

Ray’s three-quarters’ court heave gave the Cougars a 78-74 lead.

The Lakers (11-12, 6-4) were led in scoring by Jake Lemelman, who finished with 21 points, seven assists and two steals. Qadir Martin added 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Mercyhurst. Bernie Blunt had nine points and eight assists.

