Navy wins 87-71 against Loyola (MD)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Aidan Kehoe had 23 points in Navy’s 87-71 victory against Loyola (MD) on Saturday.

Kehoe also added seven rebounds for the Midshipmen (17-6, 9-1 Patriot League). Jordan Pennick scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 9 to go with five assists. Donovan Draper had 14 points and went 7 of 11 from the field.

Emmett Adair led the way for the Greyhounds (8-15, 4-6) with 28 points and seven rebounds. Braeden Speed added 24 points and four assists for Loyola (MD).

Navy took the lead for good with 12:23 remaining in the first half. The score was 44-36 at halftime, with Kehoe racking up 15 points. Navy outscored Loyola (MD) by eight points over the final half, while Austin Benigni led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

