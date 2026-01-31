Hornseth’s 21 lead Northern Iowa past Evansville 71-55

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Will Hornseth’s 21 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Evansville 71-55 on Saturday.

Hornseth shot 10 of 12 from the field for the Panthers (14-9, 6-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Trey Campbell added 12 points while shooting 5 of 8, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc, while they also had 10 assists. Leon Bond III went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

AJ Casey led the way for the Purple Aces (5-17, 1-10) with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Leif Moeller added 14 points and three steals for Evansville.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 16:45 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hornseth led with 11 points in the first half to go up 41-21 at the break. Northern Iowa was outscored by Evansville in the second half by a four-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Hornseth led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press