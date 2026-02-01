Skip to main content
Jack Stanton scores 21 to help Princeton knock off Columbia 80-68

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Stanton scored 21 points to help Princeton defeat Columbia 80-68 on Saturday night.

Stanton finished 6 of 8 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (8-14, 4-3 Ivy League). Jackson Hicke added 18 points and six rebounds. Malik Abdullahi scored 15 on 6-for-8 shooting.

The Lions (14-7, 3-4) were led by Kenny Noland with 20 points and three steals. Mason Ritter added 11 points and Miles Franklin scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

