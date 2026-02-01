Fedderson, Stefonowicz help North Dakota State top South Dakota 89-84 in OT for 9th straight victory

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Noah Feddersen had 20 points and Andy Stefonowicz added a double-double to lead North Dakota State to an 89-84 overtime victory over South Dakota on Saturday, upping the Bison’s winning streak to nine.

Feddersen also had nine rebounds for the Bison (19-5, 9-0 Summit League). Stefonowicz totaled 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Markhi Strickland hit 7 of 8 shots and also scored 15.

The Coyotes (12-12, 4-5) were led by Jordan Crawford with 33 points. Uzziah Buntyn added 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Cameron Fens finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Tay Smith made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:12 left in OT and the Bison never trailed from there.

Crawford’s layup with 20 seconds left forced the extra period tied at 74-all.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press