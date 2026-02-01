Skip to main content
Joseph scores 31 as Prairie View A&M beats Texas Southern 85-78

By AP News

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph’s 31 points led Prairie View A&M over Texas Southern 85-78 on Saturday.

Joseph shot 11 of 23 from the field, including 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (9-13, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dontae Horne scored 23 points while shooting 6 for 16 and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and five assists. Joey Madimba shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Troy Hupstead finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Tigers (6-14, 4-5). Jaylen Wysinger added 18 points for Texas Southern. Zaire Hayes also had 18 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

