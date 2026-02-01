Pennsylvania defeats Cornell 91-81

Skip to main content
AP News

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Zanoni had 19 points in Pennsylvania’s 91-81 win against Cornell on Saturday.

Zanoni shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Quakers (10-10, 3-4 Ivy League). Ethan Roberts added 17 points while shooting 4 for 13 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds and five assists. AJ Levine shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Cooper Noard finished with 28 points for the Big Red (10-10, 3-4). Cornell also got 23 points and three steals from Jake Fiegen. Adam Tsang Hinton finished with 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

