Thomas scores 17, Dartmouth takes down Brown 77-70 in OT

By AP News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kareem Thomas scored 17 points as Dartmouth beat Brown 77-70 in overtime on Saturday.

Thomas shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Big Green (10-10, 4-3 Ivy League). Connor Amundsen scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jackson Munro went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Landon Lewis led the way for the Bears (7-13, 1-6) with 21 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Jeremiah Jenkins added 10 points, six assists and two steals for Brown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

