Thomas scores 17, Dartmouth takes down Brown 77-70 in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kareem Thomas scored 17 points as Dartmouth beat Brown 77-70 in overtime on Saturday.

Thomas shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Big Green (10-10, 4-3 Ivy League). Connor Amundsen scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jackson Munro went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Landon Lewis led the way for the Bears (7-13, 1-6) with 21 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Jeremiah Jenkins added 10 points, six assists and two steals for Brown.

___

By The Associated Press