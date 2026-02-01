Booker, Carlton score 16 each as No. 4 Texas beats No. 10 Oklahoma 78-70

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker and Justice Carlton scored 16 points each to lead No. 4 Texas to a 78-70 victory over No. 10 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Jordan Lee scored 14 and freshman Aaliyah Crump added 12 points off the bench as Texas (21-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) won its 38th straight home game and improved to 7-2 this season against AP Top 25 opponents. Oklahoma is 2-5 against the top 25.

Carlton also had eight rebounds and made two steals, and Booker had five rebounds and five assists.

Payton Verhulst led Oklahoma (17-5, 5-4) with 18 points, and Zya Vann added 15, including 10 in the fourth quarter when the Sooners tried to erase a 16-point deficit.

But Aaliyah Chavez, the Sooners’ star freshman, was 3-for-13 shooting for 11 points, eight fewer than her average, while mostly guarded by Rori Harmon, who also scored 10 points. Oklahoma center Reagan Beers scored 10, six less than her average. The Sooners finished the game 18 points below their average for the season.

Oklahoma trailed by 21 late in the first half but pulled closer behind four 3-point baskets in the third quarter, two by Verhulst. They trailed by seven after a basket by Vann with 7:15 left in the game. But Texas responded with a jump shot by Booker and layups from Harmon and Carlton in a span of 37 seconds.

Crump came off the bench to score 10 in six second-quarter minutes, helping the Longhorns take that 21-point lead. Oklahoma missed 7 of 8 3-pointers in the quarter, its only long-distance basket a heave from around midcourt by Verhulst just ahead of the halftime buzzer.

Oklahoma: At No. 5 Vanderbilt on Feb. 9.

Texas: Hosts No. 6 LSU on Thursday night.

