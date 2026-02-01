McEldon scores 14 as Mount St. Mary’s defeats Manhattan 72-65

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Luke McEldon had 14 points in Mount St. Mary’s 72-65 victory against Manhattan on Sunday.

McEldon shot 7 of 11 from the field for the Mountaineers (10-14, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Arlandus Keyes scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Abdou Khadre Kebe had 10 points and shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Jaspers (9-15, 5-8) were led in scoring by Marko Ljubicic, who finished with 14 points. Jaden Winston added 13 points, four assists and five steals for Manhattan. Anthony Isaac finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press