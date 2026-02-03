Lanie Grant scores 10 of her 18 in the 3rd quarter and No. 25 North Carolina beats N.C. State 61-59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lanie Grant scored 10 of her 18 points in the third quarter and Indya Nivar rebounded her own missed free throw in the closing seconds to secure No. 25 North Carolina’s 61-59 victory over N.C. State on Monday night.

North Carolina (18-5, 7-3 ACC) broke a five-game losing streak on the road in the series, notching its first victory in Raleigh since the 2018-19 season. The Tar Heels also secured their fifth straight victory overall this season.

Nivar’s driving layup in the opening minute of the fourth quarter gave North Carolina the first double-digit lead of the game at 52-42.

Tilda Trygger made a layup with 12.6 seconds left to pull N.C. State within 61-59 and the Wolfpack forced a jump ball at the other end to regain possession. N.C. State was off on a 3-point attempt and Nivar secured the defensive rebound before being fouled. Nivar missed both free throws, but she outhustled three N.C. State players to secure the rebound.

Nivar finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for North Carolina. Nyla Harris had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Khamil Pierre led N.C. State (15-7, 8-3) with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Trygger finished with 11 points and Qadence Samuels scored 10.

N.C. State led 34-30 at halftime behind eight points and 10 rebounds from Pierre. The Wolfpack went ahead 31-22 with 4:14 left in the half but only made one more field goal before the break. Then N.C. State went 3 of 17 from the field in the third quarter.

Up next

North Carolina: Returns home to play Clemson on Thursday.

N.C. State: Hosts Florida State on Thursday.

