Slack, Lattimore rally North Carolina Central past Maryland-Eastern Shore 65-63

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jae Slack had 19 points and Gage Lattimore made two free throws with two seconds left to rally North Carolina Central to a 65-63 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday.

Slack went 7 of 14 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (8-12, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dionte Johnson totaled 18 points, seven assists and three steals. Kyric Davis scored nine. Lattimore shot 1 for 9 with a 3-pointer before making his only two foul shots for the victory.

Zion Obanla led the Hawks (8-15, 4-2) with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Dorion Staples added 14 points and Jaden Cooper scored 12.

North Carolina Central led 26-24 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press