Cotie McMahon scores 20 to lead No. 13 Mississippi women to 71-45 romp over Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 20 points and No. 13 Mississippi rolled to a 71-45 victory over Auburn at neutral site Legacy Arena on Monday night.

McMahon made 7 of 13 shots, 6 of 8 free throws and grabbed seven rebounds for the host Rebels (19-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference), who have won three straight and five of six.

Sira Thienou totaled 14 points and eight rebounds for Ole Miss. Christeen Iwuala added 12 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season. Latasha Lattimore left with an apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter for the Rebels after scoring six points — leaving her one shy of 1,000 for her career.

Harissoum Coulibaly had 11 points to lead the Tigers (13-10, who have lost four in a row — all to ranked teams.

Mya Petticord had two baskets in a game-opening 10-4 run for Auburn. McMahon made three baskets and four free throws as Ole Miss scored the next 18 points to take a 12-point lead after one quarter. The Tigers missed their last 10 shots and both their free throws, going scoreless over the final 6:58.

Khady Leye’s layup 2:01 into the second quarter ended the drought and left Auburn trailing 24-12. McMahon had 15 points as the Rebels took a 35-19 lead into the break. The Tigers shot 28.6% and scored nine points over the final 13:02 of the half.

McMahon scored five in the third quarter to top 20 points for a third straight game and Ole Miss led 50-31.

The Tigers came in averaging an SEC-low 54 points per game and missed their first 11 3-pointers until Kaitlyn Duhon connected with 5:47 left.

Up next

Auburn: At Florida on Thursday.

Mississippi: At No. 21 Alabama on Thursday.

