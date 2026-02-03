Skip to main content
McNair’s 18 points help Boston University defeat Holy Cross 72-64

By AP News

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Michael McNair’s 18 points helped Boston University defeat Holy Cross 72-64 on Monday night.

McNair shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the foul line for the Terriers (9-15, 4-7 Patriot League). Ben Defty totaled 17 points wand nine rebounds. Azmar Abdullah added 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

DeAndre Williams finished with 20 points for the Crusaders (8-16, 3-8), who have lost six in a row. Tyler Boston added 15 points and four assists, while John St. Germain III scored nine.

Boston University entered halftime up 32-29. Abdullah paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. McNair scored 11 second-half points and Boston University secured the victory after a second half that featured 12 lead changes and was tied four times.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

