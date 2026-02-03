McNair’s 18 points help Boston University defeat Holy Cross 72-64

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Michael McNair’s 18 points helped Boston University defeat Holy Cross 72-64 on Monday night.

McNair shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the foul line for the Terriers (9-15, 4-7 Patriot League). Ben Defty totaled 17 points wand nine rebounds. Azmar Abdullah added 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

DeAndre Williams finished with 20 points for the Crusaders (8-16, 3-8), who have lost six in a row. Tyler Boston added 15 points and four assists, while John St. Germain III scored nine.

Boston University entered halftime up 32-29. Abdullah paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. McNair scored 11 second-half points and Boston University secured the victory after a second half that featured 12 lead changes and was tied four times.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press