Byrd’s 17 points help Alabama State knock off Florida A&M 79-66

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Byrd’s 17 points helped Alabama State defeat Florida A&M 79-66 on Monday night.

Byrd also had four steals for the Hornets (7-15, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Micah Simpsom added 15 points, five rebounds and six assists. Cameron Palesse totaled 14 points and seven boards.

Tyler Shirley led the way for the Rattlers (8-12, 5-4) with 22 points and six rebounds. Kaleb Washington scored 18 and Micah Octave pitched in with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press