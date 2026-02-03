Brankovic scores 17 as UT Rio Grande Valley downs Houston Christian 74-57

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Filip Brankovic scored 17 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Houston Christian 74-57 on Monday night to up its win streak to six.

Brankovic also had five rebounds for the Vaqueros (12-11, 8-6 Southland Conference). Koree Cotton and Julien Gomez both finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Huskies (8-15, 4-10) were led by Demari Williams with 18 points. Ryan Bartley had 12 points and D’Aundre Samuels chipped in with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

UT Rio Grande Valley took the lead with 18:17 left in the first half and did not trail again. Gomez led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 45-28 at the break.

