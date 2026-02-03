Skip to main content
Coleton Benson scores career-high 34 to lead New Orleans over East Texas A&M 94-85

Sponsored by:
By AP News

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Coleton Benson scored a career-high 34 points to lead New Orleans to a 94-85 victory over East Texas A&M on Monday night.

Benson added five assists for the Privateers (11-13, 8-6 Southland Conference). Enzo Boudouma scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Churchill Abass also had 15 points.

Gianni Hunt led the Lions (8-15, 3-10) with 23 points, six assists and three steals. Ronnie Harrison Jr. added 18 points and eight rebounds. Josh Taylor finished with 15 points and three blocks.

New Orleans took the lead for good with 19:27 to go in the first half. The score was 52-35 at halftime, with Benson racking up 21 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

