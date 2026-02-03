Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hamoda, Dunkley help Nicholls State earn 61-58 victory over Northwestern State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Zee Hamoda had 16 points and Jalik Dunkley posted a double-double to help Nicholls State hold on for a 61-58 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Hamoda also snagged eight rebounds for the Colonels (10-13, 9-5 Southland Conference). Dunkley totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds and made two free throws with one second left to help clinch the victory. Jalin Rice added 11 points.

The Demons (6-16, 4-9) were led by Chris Mubiru, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Micah Thomas and Izzy Miles both scored 11 with Thomas adding three steals.

Hamoda scored nine points in the first half for Nicholls State, who led 34-20 at the break. Rice’s jump shot with 4:54 remaining in the second half gave Nicholls State the lead for good at 52-51.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.