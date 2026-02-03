Skip to main content
Thompson scores 21 to lead Stephen F. Austin over McNeese 67-60 for 8th straight victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson had 21 points to help Stephen F. Austin defeat McNeese 67-60 on Monday night, upping the Lumberjacks’ winning streak to eight.

Thompson also had seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (20-3, 13-1 Southland Conference). Kam Burton scored 12 and Lateef Patrick added 11 points and four steals.

Tyshawn Archie led the way for the Cowboys (18-5, 11-3) with 16 points and six assists. Jerrell Colbert added 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, while Larry Johnson scored 10.

Stephen F. Austin led 31-19 at halftime behind 12 points from Thoompson. Patrick’s layup with 3:26 left in the second half gave the Lumberjacks the lead for good at 60-59.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

