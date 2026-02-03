Skip to main content
Heady scores 19 as Bethune-Cookman beats Alabama A&M 80-62 for 8th straight victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jakobi Heady’s 19 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Alabama A&M 80-62 on Monday night to up its winning streak to eight.

Heady shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (11-11, 8-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Arterio Morris made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 16. Doctor Bradley pitched in with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Koron Davis led the way for the Bulldogs (12-10, 5-4) with 22 points and six rebounds. James Graham added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

