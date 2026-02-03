Cameron, Owens rally Tennessee Tech to 90-85 victory over Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mekhi Cameron had 23 points and Ty Owens hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute to rally Tennessee Tech to a 90-85 victory over Tennessee State on Monday night.

Owens, who finished with 13 points, connected from beyond the arc with 27 seconds remaining and Cameron added two free throws 20 seconds later to cap a game-ending 5-0 run.

Cameron also grabbed nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-14, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Brandon Muntu totaled 16 points and three steals. Dani Pounds hit four 3-pointers and scored 15.

The Tigers (14-8, 8-4) were led by Aaron Nkrumah with 21 points and seven rebounds. Travis Harper II added 19 points and Dante Harris pitched in with 16 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press