Bailey, Staveskie rally Incarnate Word to 71-69 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Davion Bailey scored 36 points and Tahj Staveskie made two free throws with one second left to rally Incarnate Word to a 71-69 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night.

Bailey shot 11 for 20 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (10-13, 5-9 Southland Conference). Staveskie totaled 10 points and five rebounds. Harold Woods pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

Mason Gibson led the Islanders (12-11, 8-6) with 19 points. Sheldon Williams added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Nick Shogbonyo scored nine.

Bailey had 23 points in the first half to guide Incarnate Word to a 32-26 lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press