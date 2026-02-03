Oshodi, Jones help Southern knock off Jackson State 96-91 in OT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Fazl Oshodi had 26 points, Demariee Jones added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Southern beat Jackson State 96-91 in overtime on Monday night.

AJ Barnes tied it with a 3-pointer in the extra period and Michael Jacobs followed with a layup for an 89-87 lead that Southern never relinquished over the final 4:06.

Oshodi shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Jaguars (9-13, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jones made 8 of 14 shots and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line. Malek Abdelgowad had 14 points, Jacobs scored 13 and Barnes added 10.

Daeshun Ruffin finished with 35 points, eight assists and two steals for the Tigers (6-16, 5-4). It was the third straight game Ruffin has topped 30 points. Jayme Mitchell added 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Devin Ree totaled 17 points and two blocks.

Ruffin’s layup with four seconds left tied it 84-all and forced OT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press