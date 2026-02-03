Johnson scores 35 to guide Sacramento State to 104-90 victory over Weber State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prophet Johnson had 35 points to match his career high and propel Sacramento State to a 104-90 victory over Weber State on Monday night.

Johnson made 11 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and 10 of 13 free throws for the Hornets (9-13, 5-5 Big Sky Conference). He added seven rebounds.

Jahni Summers made 8 of 9 shots with five 3-pointers, scoring 22 with five assists for Sac State. Mark Lavrenov totaled 18 points and nine rebounds.

Ty Saine Jr. had 22 points and six assists to pace the Wildcats (11-12, 5-5). Malek Gomma finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Nigel Burris totaled 17 points and eight rebounds.

Summers had 17 points, Johnson scored 12 and Shaqir O’Neal scored all 10 of his points in the first half to help the Hornets take a commanding 53-32 lead.

