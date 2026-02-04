Simmons, Paveletzke score 17 apiece, Ohio beats Western Michigan 91-71

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Javan Simmons and Jackson Paveletzke scored 17 point apiece as Ohio beat Western Michigan 91-71 on Tuesday night.

Simmons added seven rebounds for the Bobcats (13-11, 7-5 Mid-American Conference). Paveletzke added eight assists. Aidan Hadaway shot 7 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Jayden Brewer led the Broncos (8-14, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Jalen Griffith added 19 points for Western Michigan. Carson Vis also had 14 points.

Ohio took the lead for good with 18:02 remaining in the first half. The score was 44-28 at halftime, with Ajay Sheldon racking up nine points. Ohio outscored Western Michigan in the second half by four points, with Hadaway scoring a team-high 11 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press