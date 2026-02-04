Skip to main content
Bennett, Derkack lead Dayton over St. Bonaventure 72-70

By AP News

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 20 points and Jordan Derkack made two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining as Dayton defeated St. Bonaventure 72-70 on Tuesday night.

Bennett shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Flyers (15-8, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Derkack scored 18 points while going 3 of 5 and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Amael L’Etang shot 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Darryl Simmons II finished with 17 points for the Bonnies (13-10, 2-8). Frank Mitchell added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Dasonte Bowen also put up 14 points and four assists.

Derkack scored a team-high nine points for Dayton in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

