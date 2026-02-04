Andrews, Boise State take down Nevada 91-87 in OT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored eight of his 25 points in overtime and Boise State beat Nevada 91-87 on Tuesday.

Andrews added six assists for the Broncos (14-9, 6-6 Mountain West Conference). Javan Buchanan scored 23 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 9 for 9 from the line and added five rebounds. Dominic Parolin shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Wolf Pack (16-7, 8-4) were led in scoring by Corey Camper Jr., who finished with 35 points and three steals. Tayshawn Comer added 24 points and four assists for Nevada. Elijah Price had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Buchanan scored nine points in the first half for Boise State, who led 39-28 at the break. Boise State was outscored by 11 points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 79-79.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press