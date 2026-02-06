Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
57.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rivera-Torres scores 25 as Monmouth defeats Stony Brook 76-75

By AP News

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres’ 25 points helped Monmouth defeat Stony Brook 76-75 on Thursday.

Rivera-Torres also had 12 rebounds and five steals for the Hawks (12-12, 6-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Kavion McClain added 14 points while going 5 of 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) while they also had five assists. Cornelius Robinson III had 10 points.

Erik Pratt led the Seawolves (14-10, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. Stony Brook also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Andrej Shoshkikj. Ethan Simmon also put up 10 points. The Seawolves ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Monmouth went into the half leading Stony Brook 46-31. Rivera-Torres scored nine points in the half. Rivera-Torres scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Monmouth to a one-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.