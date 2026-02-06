Skip to main content
Edmead scores 23 as Hofstra knocks off Northeastern 80-63

By AP News

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Preston Edmead had 23 points in Hofstra’s 80-63 victory against Northeastern on Thursday.

Edmead also added nine rebounds and eight assists for the Pride (15-9, 6-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Cruz Davis scored 16 points and added eight assists. Joshua DeCady shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Ryan Williams led the way for the Huskies (6-16, 2-9) with 17 points. Xavier Abreu added 16 points for Northeastern. William Kermoury finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Hofstra took the lead for good with 12:39 left in the first half. The score was 41-28 at halftime, with Edmead racking up 15 points. Hofstra outscored Northeastern by four points over the final half, while Davis led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

