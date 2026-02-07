Skip to main content
Blums scores 16 as Davidson knocks off Loyola Chicago 84-64

By AP News

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Roberts Blums led Davidson past Loyola Chicago on Friday with 16 points off of the bench in an 84-64 win.

Blums shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (14-9, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Parker Friedrichsen went 5 of 11 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Josh Scovens finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Miles Rubin led the way for the Ramblers (6-19, 2-10) with 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Davidson took the lead for good with 18:25 remaining in the first half. The score was 47-29 at halftime, with Blums racking up 13 points. Nick Coval scored a team-high seven points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

