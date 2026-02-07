Hutcherson scores 19 and No. 23 Princeton women beat Penn 69-50 for 16th straight series victory

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Olivia Hutcherson had 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals, Skye Belker had 16 points and four 3-pointers, and No. 23 Princeton beat Pennsylvania 69-50 on Friday night for its 16th straight victory in the series.

The Tigers have never lost to Penn in the Carla Berube era (14-0).

Princeton trailed 30-28 at halftime before scoring 24 points in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead. The Tigers started the fourth on an 11-3 run to make it 63-46.

Madison St. Rose added 15 points and six assists for Princeton (19-2, 7-1 Ivy League), which improved to 9-1 at home this season. The Tigers have won 17 of their last 18 games.

Mataya Gayle and Simone Sawyer each scored 16 points for Penn (13-8, 3-5). Tina Njike grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

The Quakers ended the first half on a 13-2 run to take the lead. Hutcherson made a free throw with 7:40 left in the third to give Princeton the lead for good at 35-34.

Up next

Penn: Has a week off before playing at Cornell on Feb. 13.

Princeton: Plays at Columbia on Feb. 13.

