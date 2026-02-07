Fox’s 23 lead Yale past Brown 81-69

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Riley Fox had 23 points in Yale’s 81-69 win against Brown on Friday.

Fox went 9 of 13 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (17-4, 6-2 Ivy League). Nick Townsend added 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Isaac Celiscar shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (7-14, 1-7) were led by Luke Paragon, who posted 15 points. Malcolm Wrisby-Jefferson and Adrian Uchidiuno each finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press