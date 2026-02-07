Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Fox’s 23 lead Yale past Brown 81-69

By AP News

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Riley Fox had 23 points in Yale’s 81-69 win against Brown on Friday.

Fox went 9 of 13 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (17-4, 6-2 Ivy League). Nick Townsend added 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Isaac Celiscar shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (7-14, 1-7) were led by Luke Paragon, who posted 15 points. Malcolm Wrisby-Jefferson and Adrian Uchidiuno each finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.