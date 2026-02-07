Skip to main content
Northern Iowa defeats Bradley 61-49

By AP News

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ben Schwieger had 15 points in Northern Iowa’s 61-49 victory against Bradley on Friday.

Will Hornseth scored 10 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor and added nine rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (15-9, 7-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Kyle Pock shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Jaquan Johnson finished with 14 points for the Braves (16-9, 9-5).

Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 6:54 remaining in the first half. The score was 30-23 at halftime, with Pock racking up 10 points. Hornseth led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

