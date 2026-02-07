Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

King scores 17 as Murray State downs Southern Illinois 91-81

By AP News

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Fredrick King and Roman Domon each scored 17 points as Murray State beat Southern Illinois 91-81 on Friday.

King had nine rebounds for the Racers (18-7, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Domon added five rebounds. Javon Jackson went 7 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Salukis (10-14, 4-9) were led in scoring by Quel’Ron House, who finished with 26 points. Rolyns Aligbe added 18 points and six rebounds for Southern Illinois. Prince Aligbe also had 15 points and two steals.

Murray State took the lead with 5:58 left in the first half and did not trail again. Layne Taylor led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 43-34 at the break. King scored a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.