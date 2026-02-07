King scores 17 as Murray State downs Southern Illinois 91-81

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Fredrick King and Roman Domon each scored 17 points as Murray State beat Southern Illinois 91-81 on Friday.

King had nine rebounds for the Racers (18-7, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Domon added five rebounds. Javon Jackson went 7 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Salukis (10-14, 4-9) were led in scoring by Quel’Ron House, who finished with 26 points. Rolyns Aligbe added 18 points and six rebounds for Southern Illinois. Prince Aligbe also had 15 points and two steals.

Murray State took the lead with 5:58 left in the first half and did not trail again. Layne Taylor led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 43-34 at the break. King scored a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press