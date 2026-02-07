Coleman scores 19 off the bench, Illinois State downs Drake 86-76

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Ty’Reek Coleman’s 19 points off of the bench helped lead Illinois State to an 86-76 victory against Drake on Friday night.

Coleman also contributed eight rebounds for the Redbirds (16-8, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Chase Walker finished 8 of 9 from the field to add 18 points. Boden Skunberg went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (12-13, 6-8) were led in scoring by Okku Federiko and Jalen Quinn with 17 points apiece. Andrew Alia finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Illinois State took the lead for good with 19:41 to go in the first half. The score was 47-32 at halftime, with Walker racking up 11 points. Illinois State turned a nine-point second-half lead into a 17-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 62-45 lead with 11:53 left in the half. Coleman scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press