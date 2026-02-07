Lewis’ 26 help Villanova down Georgetown 80-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acaden Lewis’ 26 points helped Villanova defeat Georgetown 80-73 on Saturday.

Lewis added six assists and three steals for the Wildcats (18-5, 9-3 Big East Conference). Tyler Perkins added 15 points and had eight rebounds. Duke Brennan finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Malik Mack led the way for the Hoyas (13-11, 5-8) with 21 points. Georgetown also got 15 points and 12 rebounds from Vincent Iwuchukwu. KJ Lewis finished with 13 points.

Brennan scored 10 points in the first half and Villanova went into halftime trailing 40-37. Acaden Lewis scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Villanova to the seven-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press