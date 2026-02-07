Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
66.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Beard has 16, Drexel takes down Elon 82-77

By AP News

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Eli Beard’s 16 points helped Drexel defeat Elon 82-77 on Saturday.

Beard shot 6 of 7, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (13-12, 7-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Shane Blakeney and Victor Panov each scored 15 points for Drexel.

Isaac Harrell led the Phoenix (13-12, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and seven rebounds. Elon also got 19 points from Bryson Cokley. Chandler Cuthrell had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Panov put up 13 points in the first half for Drexel, who led 46-38 at halftime. Blakeney scored 15 points in the second half to lead Drexel to a five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.