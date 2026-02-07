Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
66.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tobiason scores 27 as Temple takes down East Carolina 81-73

By AP News

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Aiden Tobiason’s 27 points helped Temple defeat East Carolina 81-73 on Saturday.

Tobiason added six rebounds for the Owls (15-8, 7-3 American Athletic Conference). Jordan Mason added 15 points while shooting 6 of 15 from the floor to go with seven assists. Masiah Gilyard had 15 points and shot 6 of 11, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Riley finished with 32 points for the Pirates (7-16, 2-8). Demitri Gardner added 16 points for East Carolina. Giovanni Emejuru had 14 rebounds,10 points and three blocks.

Temple took the lead for good with 10:57 to go in the first half. The score was 35-28 at halftime, with Gilyard racking up 13 points. Tobiason’s 15-point second half helped Temple close out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.