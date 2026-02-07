Tobiason scores 27 as Temple takes down East Carolina 81-73

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Aiden Tobiason’s 27 points helped Temple defeat East Carolina 81-73 on Saturday.

Tobiason added six rebounds for the Owls (15-8, 7-3 American Athletic Conference). Jordan Mason added 15 points while shooting 6 of 15 from the floor to go with seven assists. Masiah Gilyard had 15 points and shot 6 of 11, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Riley finished with 32 points for the Pirates (7-16, 2-8). Demitri Gardner added 16 points for East Carolina. Giovanni Emejuru had 14 rebounds,10 points and three blocks.

Temple took the lead for good with 10:57 to go in the first half. The score was 35-28 at halftime, with Gilyard racking up 13 points. Tobiason’s 15-point second half helped Temple close out the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press