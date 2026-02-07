Skip to main content
Dodd puts up 23, Appalachian State defeats Eastern Michigan 65-60

By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo Dodd’s 23 points helped Appalachian State defeat Eastern Michigan 65-60 on Saturday.

Dodd added five assists for the Mountaineers (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kasen Jennings scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Luke Wilson shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Eren Banks scored 10 points. The Mountaineers picked up their sixth straight win.

Mohammad Habhab finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks for the Eagles (9-15, 3-8 Mid-American Conference). Eastern Michigan also got 14 points and nine rebounds from Addison Patterson. Jon Sanders also had 12 points. The Eagles extended their losing streak to six straight.

Appalachian State went into the half leading Eastern Michigan 36-33.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

