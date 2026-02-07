Fernandez scores 27, Delaware beats Middle Tennessee 89-88 in OT

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Justyn Fernandez scored 27 points and hit the game-winning jump shot with 17 seconds left in the overtime as Delaware beat Middle Tennessee 89-88 on Saturday.

Fernandez added eight rebounds and three steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-16, 3-9 Conference USA). Christian Bliss scored 21 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists. Alex Kazanecki shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Torey Alston led the Blue Raiders (11-12, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Middle Tennessee also got 21 points and four assists from Kamari Lands. Alec Oglesby finished with 20 points.

Fernandez scored 13 points in the first half and Delaware went into the break trailing 43-41. Delaware used a 10-0 second-half run to erase a two-point deficit and take the lead at 64-56 with 12:12 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Bliss scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press