Defty has 18, Boston University beats Loyola Maryland 78-69

BOSTON (AP) — Ben Defty had 18 points in Boston University’s 78-69 victory over Loyola Maryland on Saturday.

Defty also contributed nine rebounds for the Terriers (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League). Michael McNair scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc and added 12 rebounds. Chance Gladden shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven assists.

Jacob Theodosiou led the way for the Greyhounds (9-16, 5-7) with 25 points and three steals. Jordan Stiemke added 15 points and two steals for Loyola.

Boston University took the lead for good with 2:32 to go in the first half. The score was 37-33 at halftime, with McNair racking up 15 points. Boston University turned a four-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 44-33 lead with 17:16 left in the half. Sam Hughes scored 11 second-half points in the matchup.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press